Dollar General Q4 2022 Earnings Preview
Mar. 16, 2022 12:29 PM ETDollar General Corporation (DG)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Dollar General (NYSE:DG) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 17th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.57 (-1.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $8.71B (+3.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, DG has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 3 downward.