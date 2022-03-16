ESPN grabs Fox's Buck and Aikman for 'Monday Night Football' duties
Mar. 16, 2022
- ESPN (DIS +2.6%) has pulled off a bit of an announcing coup (but a pricey one), poaching play-by-play man Joe Buck and NFL analyst Troy Aikman from Fox Sports (FOX +1.6%, FOXA +1.4%) for a multi-year deal at Monday Night Football.
- Buck and Aikman were Fox fixtures, having spent 20 National Football League seasons together in the announcing booth. But they'll spend their 21st moving over to ESPN's Monday night franchise.
- The two will contribute content to subscription service ESPN+ as part of their deal, which is estimated to be worth $30 million per year.
- ESPN's NFL game portfolio is expanding to 22 games in the fall with the addition of an exclusive Monday Night Football game on ABC and an exclusive Sunday international game for ESPN+.
- “When you have the opportunity to bring in the iconic, longest-running NFL broadcasting duo, you take it, especially at a time when we are on the cusp of a new era in our expanding relationship with the NFL,” says ESPN chief Jimmy Pitaro.