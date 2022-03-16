Signet Q4 2022 Earnings Preview
Mar. 16, 2022 12:31 PM ETSignet Jewelers Limited (SIG)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Signet (NYSE:SIG) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 17th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $5.01 (+20.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.77B (+26.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SIG has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.