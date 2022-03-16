Commercial Metals Q2 2022 Earnings Preview
Mar. 16, 2022
- Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, March 17th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.43 (+116.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.92B (+28.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CMC has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.