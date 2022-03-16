Designer Brands Q4 2022 Earnings Preview
Mar. 16, 2022 12:33 PM ETDesigner Brands Inc. (DBI)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 17th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.16 (+130.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $837.15M (+37.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, DBI has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.