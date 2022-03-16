Could the US and Europe face a diesel fuel shortage if Russian exports fall?

Russia's war in Ukraine revealed several vulnerabilities in global energy markets. The diesel supply has not been a major focus in the press; however, self-sanctioning has reverberated through diesel commodity markets. Shortly following invasion, the price of diesel in Europe spiked to a $50+ premium over crude oil, a near 10x increase from recent levels:

In Singapore, middle distillate (diesel, gasoil, jet fuel) inventories fell 32% below pre-pandemic, seasonally adjusted averages. In Europe, diesel inventories fell back to 2008 levels. In the US, inventories fell ~37% from mid 2020 levels, even as refinery utilization ticked above 90%:

While self-sanctioning immediately impacted spot cargoes, purchases made prior to the invasion have largely sailed. The IEA anticipates physical-market impacts will begin in earnest during April. Russia exports ~1.1mb/d of diesel, mostly to Europe. BP (NYSE:BP) and Shell (NYSE:SHEL) have already warned German customers of impending shortages.

Chinese exports are another cause of concern. When oil prices fall, the Chinese Government sets an oil product price floor of $40 to incentivize domestic, integrated energy companies to continue investing in upstream production. However, when prices rise, the Government imposes an oil product price ceiling of $130, to protect consumers. As global oil prices flirt with the $130 level, domestic refiners are incentivized to reduce production, rather than import oil and sell products at a loss. With oil product exports managed through a quota system, commodity traders are laser focused on policy steps to supplement export volumes. In February, export quotas were cut 56% from 2021 levels.

Inventories of diesel are historically low and falling. There's likely to be a supply shock from Russia, and potentially a supply shock from China. However, in the context of globally available diesel inventories, supply appears manageable. IEA data as of Q4 2021 pointed to ~550mb of commercial diesel inventories across OECD countries. With the US, Europe and Singapore drawing inventories at less than 100kb/d, even reduced exports of 1.1mb/d from Russia would likely be manageable for some time, given current inventory levels.

Nevertheless, as inventories fall, refiners will be incentivized to increase production. High margins and falling inventories are likely to support European and US oil refiners like Saras (OTCPK:SAAFY), NESTE (OTCPK:NTOIF), Valero (NYSE:VLO), Marathon (NYSE:MPC) and Philips (NYSE:PSX). However, a global shortage does not appear likely, and $50+ diesel margins appear unsustainable over the medium term.