Sen. Warren introduces bill to block mergers

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Rep. Mondaire Jones (D-NY) introduced legislation on Wednesday to block deals worth more than $5B or that lead to high market shares.

The legislation would enable the deals to be blocked by the Dept. of Justice and the Federal Trade Commission without the agencies needing to go to court to block the transactions, according to a Politico report that was confirmed by a press release from the legislators.

The bill called the "Prohibiting Anticompetitive Mergers Act" would also allow the regulators to retroactively reverse mergers if they lead down the road to a greater than 50% market share or “materially harm” workers, consumers or small businesses, according to the Politico report.

News of the legislation from the Democrats come as the Biden administration has been clamping down on deals and the FTC recently sued to block Lockheed's (NYSE:LMT) purchase of Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) and the DOJ sued to stop UnitedHealth's (NYSE:UNH) acquisition of Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG).

Seven senators and 11 House members signed on as co-sponsors, including Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT.) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), according to Politico.

The Congressional push comes as U.S. regulators under the Biden administration have toughened their stance on antitrust matters, especially as far as big tech is concerned. U.S. antitrust regulators in January announced plans to review merger guidelines in an attempt to potentially make them stricter. Biden in July announced a new executive order that targeted antitrust behaviors among the Big Tech companies.

Just last week, Warren was part of a group of legislators asking DOJ antitrust chief Jonathan Kanter and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to take a close look at Frontier Airlines (NASDAQ:ULCC) planned $2.9B purchase of Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) to see if it would hurt competition.

In May, Rep. Ken Buck (R-Colo) along with Rep. David Cicilline (D-R.I.), both members of the House Judiciary antitrust subcommittee, were said to introduce legislation that will give states more influence over deciding in which courts antitrust lawsuits will be brought against companies.

Also see from October, Klobuchar, Grassley, put Big Tech in sights with new Senate antitrust bill.