Mar. 16, 2022 12:53 PM ETNiSource Inc. (NI)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Gas Stove from side (Blue Flames on Black)

Fentino/E+ via Getty Images

Activist investor Elliott Management says it welcomes the appointment of Bill Johnson to NiSource's (NI +0.1%) board and that the utility should be "well positioned to take actions that will create meaningful shareholder value."

Johnson most recently served as President and CEO of PG&E during 2019-20, President and CEO of the Tennessee Valley Authority in 2013-19, and Chairman, President and CEO of Progress Energy in 2007-12.

To make room for Johnson on the board, NiSource says Wayne DeVeydt will step down to take an operating partner role with Bain Capital.

Elliott recently disclosed a position in NiSource and said it supported the company's appointment of Lloyd Yates as the company's new President and CEO.

