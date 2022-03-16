Biogen continued as a buy at UBS despite Aduhelm agreement change with Eisai
Mar. 16, 2022 1:03 PM ETBiogen Inc. (BIIB)ESALY, ESALFBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- UBS is maintaining its buy rating on Biogen (BIIB +2.2%) despite Tuesday's announcement that the biotech is taking sole commercial rights to Alzheimer's treatment Aduhelm (aducanumab) from partner Eisai (OTCPK:ESALY -0.1%).
- The firm has a $269 price target (~36% upside based on Tuesday's close).
- Analyst Colin Bristow said that the Street already has a bearish outlook on Aduhelm, so the Eisai (OTCPK:ESALF) announcement shouldn't have much of an impact.
- Bristow cautioned that for his buy thesis to work, one of three things must occur: a less restrictive coverage determination on Aduhelm from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services; positive phase 3 data on Alzheimer's candidate lecanemab; or business development that leads revenue/earnings and/or pipeline improvements.
- Read why Seeking Alpha contributor says that Biogen (BIIB +2.2%) is a buy.