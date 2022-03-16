Chinese social-media and streaming name JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) rocketed 51.4% Wednesday in Nasdaq trading - a response to a strong statement of Chinese government support for its market, as well as earnings where the company swung to a profit on better monetization.

That huge gain only brought the stock to its highest point in a week, though, as it had suffered along with other Chinese names in recent days.

Jefferies was bullish, attributing some sequential softness to "seasonality," pointing to expected sequential growth from the second quarter on, and notes the company's margin profile is still improving. The firm has a Buy rating and a $79 target, implying another 105% upside beyond today's hefty gains.

Benchmark is upbeat, calling JOYY a "strong cash play for investors." Completing a YY Live sale (awaiting regulatory approval) would boost its cash balance per share to about $70 from a current $43, the firm notes, and it conducts buybacks and offers dividends at an annual 8% yield.

Meanwhile, the company turned profitable, cutting concerns over cash burn. There's a "major market dislocation" in the stock, the firm says, though a more conservative approach to Bigo valuation and cash has it trim its price target to $62.

Morgan Stanley is Overweight as well, but cut its target back to $50 after noting that revenue guidance was short of consensus, and it's only accounting for the disposal of YY Live in its bull-case scenario. Still, free cash flow is growing and the company's priced at a below-cash valuation, it notes.

Check out more detail in JOYY's earnings call transcript.