Mar. 16, 2022 1:40 PM ETConagra Brands, Inc. (CAG)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

Glowing light market chart of business glowing stock graph or investment financial data profit on growth money diagram background with diagram exchange information. 3D rendering.

Lemon_tm/iStock via Getty Images

Evercore ISI kept an Outperform rating on ConAgra Brands (CAG +0.1%) in place ahead of the consumer packaged goods company's earnings report in a few weeks.

Analyst David Palmer said the bullish stance on CAG is tied to Conagra’s oversized discount to center store peers. Of note, shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) have trailed both the S&P 500 Index and Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF over the last 52 weeks.

Palmer also pointed to the company’s long-term sales outlook of +2%, which appears to be achievable.

"Higher sales growth should result from slightly favorable categories (e.g., snacks, frozen entrees & sides in particular – ~60% of sales) that are supported by solid product renovation, innovation and marketing. Conagra’s CY22 dividend yield and FCF yield of 4% and 7.5% are also supportive and above center store food average of 3.6% and 6.2%, respectively."

