Evercore ISI kept an Outperform rating on ConAgra Brands (CAG +0.1%) in place ahead of the consumer packaged goods company's earnings report in a few weeks.

Analyst David Palmer said the bullish stance on CAG is tied to Conagra’s oversized discount to center store peers. Of note, shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) have trailed both the S&P 500 Index and Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF over the last 52 weeks.

Palmer also pointed to the company’s long-term sales outlook of +2%, which appears to be achievable.

"Higher sales growth should result from slightly favorable categories (e.g., snacks, frozen entrees & sides in particular – ~60% of sales) that are supported by solid product renovation, innovation and marketing. Conagra’s CY22 dividend yield and FCF yield of 4% and 7.5% are also supportive and above center store food average of 3.6% and 6.2%, respectively."

