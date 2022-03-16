Digital Turbine stock rises as director buys ~$470K shares

Mar. 16, 2022 1:40 PM ETDigital Turbine, Inc. (APPS)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor

financial graph on technology abstract background

monsitj/iStock via Getty Images

  • Digital Turbine (APPS +12.6%) shares have popped on disclosure that Board Chairman Rob Deutschman purchased 15,000 shares of the company's common stock, worth ~$470K.
  • The shares were purchased at $31.66 in a transaction dated Mar. 14, 2022.
  • Form 4
  • A look at APPS's ownership composition:

