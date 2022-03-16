Digital Turbine stock rises as director buys ~$470K shares
Mar. 16, 2022
Digital Turbine, Inc. (APPS)
- Digital Turbine (APPS +12.6%) shares have popped on disclosure that Board Chairman Rob Deutschman purchased 15,000 shares of the company's common stock, worth ~$470K.
- The shares were purchased at $31.66 in a transaction dated Mar. 14, 2022.
- A look at APPS's ownership composition:
- Recently, Digital Turbine shares slid as the software firm tumbled closer to its recent 52-week-low point.
- In mid-February, the company received some upbeat views from Oppenheimer analysts, who noted that APPS "is firmly in the winning category," of its industry.