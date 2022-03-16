Inhibrx initiated as outperform at SMBC Nikko; sees 98% upside

Mar. 16, 2022 1:56 PM ETInhibrx, Inc. (INBX)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Wall Street sign, New York City, USA

mbbirdy/E+ via Getty Images

  • SMBC Nikko has initiated Inhibrx (INBX +10.7%) with an outperform rating given the company's focus on therapeutic antibodies targeting agonist immuno-oncology targets.
  • The first has a $40 price target (~98% upside based on Tuesday's close)
  • Analyst David Dai cited Inhibrx (INBX +10.7%) candidates INBRX-106, an OX40 agonist in phase 1 for solid tumors, and INBRX-109, a DR5 agonist in phase 2 for tumors, as currently underappreciated.
  • He added that further data updates this year on these and other program to lead to potential near-term upside.
