Federal Reserve hikes interest rate by 25 bps, first hike since 2018

The Federal Reserve's policymaking arm lifted the federal funds rate target range by 25 basis points to 0.25%-0.5%, in the first increase since 2018 and the first time rates have been above the effective lower bound since the pandemic rattled markets in March 2020.

In addition, the Federal Open Market Committee expects "ongoing increases in the target range will be appropriate. They also expect to begin shrinking its holdings of Treasury securities and agency debt and mortgage-backed securities at an upcoming meeting.

All FOMC members except one voted for the 25 bps rate increase; St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, the only dissenting vote, preferred a 50 bps hike to 0.50%-0.75%.

The central bank committee pointed out that economic indicators and employment have continued to strengthen, job gains are robust, and inflation remains elevated.

The invasion of Ukraine by Russia adds to the uncertainty to the U.S. economic outlook. "In the near term the invasion and related events are likely to create additional upward pressure on inflation and weight on economic activity," the FOMC statement said.

Investors appeared to be disappointed as the three major U.S. equity averages pulled back, with the Dow slipping into the red (-0.1%), and the Nasdaq (+0.9%) and S&P 500 (+0.3%) paring their gains. The 10-year Treasury yield jumped 7 bps to 2.22%.

Noted economist Mohammed El-Erian observed via tweet: "As expected, the Fed opted for a 'dovish tightening' — indeed, more dovish than many expected. With inflation being such a challenge, it is no longer a sure thing that markets will see this as a good thing."

The FOMC members became decidedly more hawkish at this meeting, with more than half predicting at least seven 25-bp rate hikes this year, up from their previous expectation for three.

