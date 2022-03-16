HSBC to buy virtual real estate via The Sandbox metaverse

  • U.K. lender HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) on Wednesday has teamed up with The Sandbox (SAND-USD) to acquire a plot of virtual real estate from its metaverse, according to a release.
  • The virtual real estate will be developed to engage with sports, esports and gaming enthusiasts, the release said.
  • Furthermore, the partnership with The Sandbox (SAND-USD) is making "our foray into the metaverse, allowing us to create innovative brand experiences for new and existing customers," said Suresh Balaji, chief marketing officer, Asia-Pacific, HSBC.
  • On Tuesday, credit card payments giant American Express (NYSE:AXP) said it's considering entering the metaverse.
