HSBC to buy virtual real estate via The Sandbox metaverse
Mar. 16, 2022 2:06 PM ETHSBC Holdings plc (HSBC), SAND-USDAXPBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- U.K. lender HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) on Wednesday has teamed up with The Sandbox (SAND-USD) to acquire a plot of virtual real estate from its metaverse, according to a release.
- The virtual real estate will be developed to engage with sports, esports and gaming enthusiasts, the release said.
- Furthermore, the partnership with The Sandbox (SAND-USD) is making "our foray into the metaverse, allowing us to create innovative brand experiences for new and existing customers," said Suresh Balaji, chief marketing officer, Asia-Pacific, HSBC.
- On Tuesday, credit card payments giant American Express (NYSE:AXP) said it's considering entering the metaverse.