Coffee jolt: Starbucks aims for 55K stores globally by 2030
Mar. 16, 2022 2:06 PM ETStarbucks Corporation (SBUX)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Starbucks Corporation (SBUX +4.0%) broke some more news today at its annual meeting after sending investors scrambling earlier in the day with word that founder Howard Schultz is returning as CEO.
- SBUX highlighted its beverage innovation, notably in cold espresso and plant-based products, two of the company’s fastest growing categories. Cold beverages were noted to have accounted for nearly 70% of Starbucks total beverage sales last fiscal year – up 20 percentage points over the past three years. Also in the spotlight, were details on the launch of Clover Vertica, a new proprietary single cup, on-demand brewer, which will begin rolling out to stores this calendar year.
- Another key highlight was the coffee giant's plan to expand to approximately 55,000 company-operated and licensed stores across 100 markets by 2030. That would make SBUX the largest restaurant chain in the world by units after blazing past Subway, McDonald's and KFC.
- For investors, Starbucks reinstated its share repurchase program for FY22 and said it is committed to returning $20B to shareholders over the next three fiscal years.
- SBUX was singled out in Seeking Alpha's Stocks to Watch series this week with its annual meeting on the calendar.