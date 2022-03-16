General Dynamics (GD -4.9%) says its jet repair and maintenance business likely will be hurt by Western sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, primarily in Geneva and somewhat in Basel, Austria.

"It would be folly to think that the jet [business] in particular, given where they're located, won't see some impact," CEO Phebe Novakovic told the J.P. Morgan Industrials conference, adding that General Dynamics is assessing the impact and does not yet have a specific estimate.

Novakovic also said the company expects some impact on its managed airplane business due to the ongoing sanctions.

Regardless of the Russia-Ukraine war, General Dynamics "is in a fantastic spot to deliver long-term shareholder value thanks to a low debt load and high" free cash flow, Leo Nelissen writes in a bullish analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.