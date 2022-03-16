What to expect from GameStop's Q4 results?

GameStop (NYSE:GME) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 17th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.84 (-37.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.22B (+4.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, GME has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.

GameStop posted higher-than-expected revenues in Q3, but missed bottom line estimates, posting a larger-than-anticipated loss. Hardware and accessories sales accounted for 51.7% of total sales vs. 41.2% a year ago, while software sales fell to 33.5% from 44.2% last year.

The company front-loaded investments in inventory in 2021 in order to make sure it was ready for holiday demand and supply chain issues. Inventory came in at $1.14B at the close of Q3 vs. $861M the previous year.

The videogame sector has had a rough three months from November 2021 to January 2022. January's sales had fallen 2% Y/Y, while December's had dipped 1% and November slipped 10%.

The sector has been hurt by a decline in hardware sales from last year, as supply-chain pressures continue to make next-generation consoles (the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S and X) very difficult to find more than a year after their release.

GameStop's shares have been in correction mode after being driven up by "meme stock" trading activity over 2021. Prices have dropped 44.26% year-to-date and a recent SA contributor analysis warned that structural issues make the business unlikely to get any better.

