Fantom Foundation reveals three upcoming protocol updates
Mar. 16, 2022 2:40 PM ETFintruX USD (FTX-USD)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Smart contract platform Fantom Foundation on Wednesday laid out details regarding three upcoming protocol upgrades, the company wrote in a blog post.
- Fantom, a layer 1 blockchain, will release "Snapsync" to allow nodes to download blocks from the network quickly. This comes in addition to implementing PebbleDB and RAID on RPC nodes, as well as integrating fiat storage for faster execution of smart contracts. Keep in mind a node is a computer that supports the crypto network through validation.
- "This technology can potentially help process transactions faster with much smaller memory consumption, thereby improving the network performance," the Fantom Foundation highlighted."
- Meanwhile, Fantom (FTX-USD +1.5%) tokens jumped to as high as $1.25 earlier on Wednesday's session, but has since drifted to negative territory, recently changing hands at $1.16 per coin.
