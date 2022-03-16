Recession likelihood 'not particularly elevated' in next year: Powell press conference

The probability of a recession within the next year "is not particularly elevated," Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said during the press conference after the central bank raised its key interest rate by 25 basis points to 0.25%-0.5%.

He cited strong economic growth and an exceptionally strong labor market. Still, inflation has been more persistent than the policymakers expected, with their average projection at 4.3% at the end of 2022, higher than they projected in December.

"Nobody knows with any certainty where the economy will be one year from now," he said.

"We will strive to avoid adding to uncertainty," and the committee is "determined to take the measures needed to restore price stability."

3:24 PM ET: Press conference ends.

3:24 PM ET: Recent wage increases "are running at levels well above with what would be consistent with our goal of 2% over time," Powell said, but he doesn't see wage growth spiral becoming entrenched. "There's a misalignment between demand and supply, particularly in the labor market...We think this labor market can handle tighter monetary policy."

The higher wages may bring more people into the labor market, especially once the U.S. is past COVID, and that should reduce some of the upward pressure on wages, Powell said.

3:14 PM: Powell repeats that the FOMC is committed to bringing inflation under control and to sustain the economic expansion. He does expect inflation to subside, though it's taking longer than the committee originally expected.

3:12 PM ET: Since the press conference started at 2:30 PM, the three major U.S. stock averages have bounced off their session lows. The Nasdaq rises the most, up 2.4%, the S&P 500 +1.2%, and the Dow +0.6%. The 10-year Treasury yield pares some of its increase, now up 3 bps to 2.18%.

3:07 PM ET: Shrinking the balance sheet could come as soon as the Fed's next meeting in May, Powell said. The plan hasn't been finalized, he said. Removing accommodation will be faster than that the last cycle, he said, but the process "will look familiar."

3:03 PM ET: Speaking of the relationship between the labor market and inflation, Powell said that for every unemployed person there are 1.7+ job openings, and that's putting upward pressure on wages. In the last cycle labor force participation exceeded expectations. More labor force participation is tremendously welcome. As we get past COVID, well and truly, it becomes even more attractive. And we think that will alleviate wage pressures.

2:51 PM ET: Regarding the pace of rate increases indicated by the dot plot — "There are seven remaining meetings this year; there's also the shrinkage of the balance sheet, that might be the equivalent of another rate increase," Powell said. He also pointed out that some participants expect more than seven increases.

Update at 2:45 PM ET: As he has explained before, the economic projections aren't mapping out a policy path, but how the policymakers expect the economy to unfold. "It's certainly possible to move more quickly as we go through the year."

After the FOMC members turned decidedly more hawkish at this meeting, with more than half of them penciling in at least seven 25-bp rate hikes this year.