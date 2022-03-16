Chevron (CVX -0.8%) has agreed to increase its ownership in a gas project in Myanmar, even as it works on a plan to leave the country due to violence following last year's military coup.

Chevron will take over TotalEnergies' (TTE -0.1%) 31% stake in the Yadana gas field and the 250-mile MGTC pipeline as an interim measure while the French company exits the country as promised; a subsidiary of Thailand's PTT also will raise its stake in Yadana and earlier offered to take over as operator of the project.

TotalEnergies has chosen to withdraw from Myanmar without seeking any financial compensation for its assets.

Chevron tells Bloomberg that its decision to increase its ownership does not mean it is backtracking on its intention to exit Myanmar, saying its increased stake "will provide greater control over incoming JV parties" and keep gas flowing for the people of Myanmar and Thailand.

Chevron does not yet have an exit date for Myanmar and says its timeline will be different than TotalEnergies, which plans to leave by July 20; the two companies announced in January their intention to end operations in the country.