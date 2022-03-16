Value Line net income increases and renews stock buyback program
Mar. 16, 2022 2:53 PM ETValue Line, Inc. (VALU)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Value Line (VALU +1.3%) shareholders’ equity reached $79.4M at January 31, 2022, an increase of 24.9% over the shareholders’ equity of $63.57M at January 31, 2021.
- Retained earnings at January 31, 2022, were $86.22M representing an increase of 27.7% over retained earnings at January 31, 2021.
- The company’s current assets at January 31, 2022, were $61.11M a 34.5% increase over current assets at January 31, 2021.
- The Board of Directors approved a renewal of the share repurchase program, effective immediately, allowing the repurchase of shares of $2M.
- The new repurchase program, which replaces the July 2021 program, has no set price limit and no expiration date.