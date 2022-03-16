Value Line net income increases and renews stock buyback program

Mar. 16, 2022 2:53 PM ETValue Line, Inc. (VALU)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Value Line (VALU +1.3%) shareholders’ equity reached $79.4M at January 31, 2022, an increase of 24.9% over the shareholders’ equity of $63.57M at January 31, 2021.
  • Retained earnings at January 31, 2022, were $86.22M representing an increase of 27.7% over retained earnings at January 31, 2021.
  • The company’s current assets at January 31, 2022, were $61.11M a 34.5% increase over current assets at January 31, 2021.
  • The Board of Directors approved a renewal of the share repurchase program, effective immediately, allowing the repurchase of shares of $2M.
  • The new repurchase program, which replaces the July 2021 program, has no set price limit and no expiration date.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.