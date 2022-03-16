Jounce Therapeutics initiated at outperform at SMBC Nikko; sees 147% upside
Mar. 16, 2022
- SMBC Nikko has initiated shares of Jounce Therapeutics (JNCE +3.2%) with an outperform rating due to the promise of its lead immuno-oncology candidate, JTX-8064.
- JTX-8064 is an anti-Leukocyte Immunoglobulin Like Receptor B2 (LILRB2)/ILT4 antibody for solid tumors currently in phase 1/2. The candidate is under investigation as monotherapy and in combination with pimivalimab, the company's PD-1 inhibitor.
- The firm has a $17 price target (~147% upside based on Tuesday's close).
- Analyst David Dai said that although many investors have stayed away from Jounce (JNCE +3.2%) following the failure of its lead program, voprotelimab, in a phase 1 trial in 2018, the company has expertise in drug discovery for immuno-oncology targets.
