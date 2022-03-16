Tellurian "on the verge" of sanctioning Driftwood LNG

Mar. 16, 2022

  • Tellurian (NYSE:TELL) Chairman Charif Souki said the company is on the verge of sanctioning Driftwood LNG in coming weeks, according to Reuters.
  • Driftwood lost commercial momentum during the pandemic-related downturn in fossil fuel prices; an offtake agreement with Total (NYSE:TTE) was terminated, and the French super major liquidated its substantial stake in Tellurian (TELL).
  • However a recent run up in European natural gas prices, and subsequent spike following war in Ukraine, has provided a favorable backdrop for negotiating offtake agreements and project financing.
  • Souki says Tellurian (TELL) is "sold out" and will finance remaining expansion costs through cash flow, rather than signing additional offtake agreements.
  • Cheniere (NYSE:LNG), Souki's former employer, has performed well on the back of a strong LNG market; however, Tellurian (TELL) has struggled in recent years, as the company has so far failed to get its Driftwood LNG project off the ground.
