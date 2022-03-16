Tellurian "on the verge" of sanctioning Driftwood LNG
Mar. 16, 2022 3:13 PM ETTellurian Inc. (TELL)LNG, TTEBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Tellurian (NYSE:TELL) Chairman Charif Souki said the company is on the verge of sanctioning Driftwood LNG in coming weeks, according to Reuters.
- Driftwood lost commercial momentum during the pandemic-related downturn in fossil fuel prices; an offtake agreement with Total (NYSE:TTE) was terminated, and the French super major liquidated its substantial stake in Tellurian (TELL).
- However a recent run up in European natural gas prices, and subsequent spike following war in Ukraine, has provided a favorable backdrop for negotiating offtake agreements and project financing.
- Souki says Tellurian (TELL) is "sold out" and will finance remaining expansion costs through cash flow, rather than signing additional offtake agreements.
- Cheniere (NYSE:LNG), Souki's former employer, has performed well on the back of a strong LNG market; however, Tellurian (TELL) has struggled in recent years, as the company has so far failed to get its Driftwood LNG project off the ground.