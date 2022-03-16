Lockheed Martin leads defense sector lower after Russia-fueled run-up

Missile launch at night. The elements of this image furnished by NASA.

Elen11/iStock via Getty Images

Lockheed Martin (LMT -6.5%) ranks among the day's three biggest losers on the S&P 500 after Bloomberg reported the U.S. Department of Defense plans to buy fewer F-35 fighter jets in FY 2023.

The U.S. has been taking 60-85 F-35s per year, and foreign governments could pick up any slack from reduced Pentagon requests, keeping F-35 production rates at expected levels, Capital Alpha analyst Byron Callan says, according to MarketWatch.

"We strongly doubt that DoD or international customers want to see a significant decrease in the current production [of F-35 jets] because of the potential impact this could have on unit pricing and learning curve gains," Callan writes.

The Russia-Ukraine war has lifted all defense sector stocks, and all are in decline in Wednesday's trading as the two countries talked yesterday and were due to speak again today; with Lockheed shares up 26% YTD, some basic profit-taking also could also be occurring.

In addition to Lockheed's drop, NOC -6.1%, GD -4.7%, KTOS -2.9%, RTX -2.7%; ETFs: ITA, XAR, DFEN, FITE, PPA

General Dynamics CEO Phebe Novakovic said the company's jet repair and maintenance business likely will be hurt by Western sanctions on Russia.

