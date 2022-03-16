Samsara stock climbs 9% day after sinking to 52-week low

Mar. 16, 2022 3:20 PM ETIOTBy: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor

IPO icon hologram on low, wide angle view of glass and steel contemporary skyscrapers in financial downtown. The concept of success in exceeding business opportunities. Double exposure.

2d illustrations and photos/iStock via Getty Images

Samsara (NYSE:IOT) stock was up 9% in afternoon trading, the day after the stock hit a 52-week low of $12.51.

Shares of the tech company last changed hands at $14.85 at approximately 2:45 p.m. ET. The stock opened at $13.99, slipping to $13.90 before climbing to a session high of $15.55 midday.

The stock hit a 52-week high on Dec. 27 of $31.41 and a low of $12.51 on Monday.

Based in San Francisco, Samsara helps businesses with physical operations connect to Internet of Things data through its cloud-based platform to gain insights and help improve operations.

On Dec. 15, Samsara priced 35M shares at $23 a share, raising $805M. Trading of the stock has been volatile since the company released its quarterly earnings report on March 2.

