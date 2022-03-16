Samsara stock climbs 9% day after sinking to 52-week low

Samsara (NYSE:IOT) stock was up 9% in afternoon trading, the day after the stock hit a 52-week low of $12.51.

Shares of the tech company last changed hands at $14.85 at approximately 2:45 p.m. ET. The stock opened at $13.99, slipping to $13.90 before climbing to a session high of $15.55 midday.

The stock hit a 52-week high on Dec. 27 of $31.41 and a low of $12.51 on Monday.

Based in San Francisco, Samsara helps businesses with physical operations connect to Internet of Things data through its cloud-based platform to gain insights and help improve operations.

On Dec. 15, Samsara priced 35M shares at $23 a share, raising $805M. Trading of the stock has been volatile since the company released its quarterly earnings report on March 2.