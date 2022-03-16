Why did Futu stock rocket today? Chinese stocks rebound sharply

Mar. 16, 2022

financial graph and technology element on mobile phone 3d rendering

monsitj/iStock via Getty Images

  • Shares of Hong Kong-based brokerage and wealth management platform Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) is surging over 40% during Wednesday's power hour, as the broader Chinese equity market rebounds sharply from oversold levels.
  • The rally in Chinese stocks came after the country's top policymaker ensured equity market stability through policy support.
  • Despite the upswing, FUTU is down more than 20% M/M and 75% Y/Y. The stock would have to rise ~410% to reach its mid-Feb. 2021 peak.
  • Note that FUTU has a float of 42.31M shares - not far from intraday volume of 24.7M.
  • Previously, (March 11) Futu launched a $500M share buyback program following robust Q4 results.
