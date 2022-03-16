Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) stock is gaining 15% in late afternoon trading after news that it's getting close to offering an option to let users loan out their stocks to other financial institutions, according to Bloomberg. The move would help it compete more directly with conventional brokerages like Fidelity Investments and Morgan Stanley's (NYSE:MS) E*Trade, and Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW).

Code describing the service was discovered in a beta version of Robinhood's (HOOD) iPhone app by developer Steve Moser, who shared the information with Bloomberg.

During the fintech's Q4 earnings call, CEO Vlad Tenev said the company was making progress on a fully-paid securities lending program. "While we continue to discuss it with our regulators, we believe we'll be able to launch the program during the first half of the year," he said.

Within the app, the service is called Stock Loan Income Program, or SLIP, with gives users "the opportunity to earn passive income by lending whole shares of stocks to other institutions," according the the feature's description.

Earlier this month, Bloomberg reported that Robinhood will launch a spending account wit a new cash card.

Previously (Jan. 28), Robinhood maps out new crypto coins, retirement product, international expansion