Veon adds KPMG veteran as new director amid board shakeup
Mar. 16, 2022 3:55 PM ETVEON Ltd. (VEON)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Veon (VEON +25.3%) has added Michiel Soeting to its board as a non-executive director - the latest move amid some shakeups at companies like Veon that have heavy exposure to Russia and Ukraine.
- Soeting steps in to fill a void created by the resignation of Robert Jan van de Kraats. He's a former global lead partner from KPMG, and will serve as chair of the audit and risk committee.
- "Veon has a diverse investor base with no controlling shareholder, a majority of independent directors and an international management team," the company says. "Our operations span nine countries, where we serve almost 220 million customers."
- In the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman exited Veon's board. Van de Kraats followed with his own exit a week later.
- Veon's CEO has sent a letter to shareholders highlighting its "strong liquidity profile" and emphasizing that it's a global operator that's not the subject of any sanctions.