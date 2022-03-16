Pfizer COVID-19 pill added to treatment protocol in China amid rising cases
- China has revised its pandemic guidelines to include Paxlovid oral COVID-19 therapy developed by Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) as the country battles a resurgence in coronavirus cases.
- According to a statement issued by the country’s National Health and Medical Commission, the “New Coronavirus Pneumonia Diagnosis and Treatment Plan” includes Paxlovid, as well as locally-developed monoclonal antibody cocktail ambavirumab/romisevir.
- Since the start of March, China has recorded over 15,000 new COVID-19 cases. While the number could be tiny compared to many other countries, it is the biggest uptick of cases in China since the pandemic began in the central city of Wuhan more than two years ago.
- Last month, Chinese regulators granted conditional approval for Paxlovid, sales of which could exceed $22 billion in 2022, according to estimates from Pfizer (PFE).