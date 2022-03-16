U.S. railroads record 4.7% weekly decline in traffic
Mar. 16, 2022
- The Association of American Railroads (AAR) has reported US rail traffic down 4.7% Y/Y to 496,134 carloads and intermodal units for the week ending Mar. 12, 2022.
- Total carloads for the week were 232,388, up 0.9% while intermodal volume was 263,746 containers and trailers, down 9.1% Y/Y.
- 4 of the 10 carload commodity groups posted an increase that included chemicals, up 5,958 carloads, to 35,933; nonmetallic minerals, up 1,339 carloads, to 30,466; and coal, up 485 carloads, to 64,589.
- On the other side, grain were down 2,726 carloads, to 21,213; petroleum and petroleum products, down 1,374 carloads, to 10,005; and motor vehicles and parts, down 900 carloads, to 13,936.
- North American rail volume for the week on 12 reporting U.S., Canadian and Mexican railroads totaled 328,598 carloads, down 1.2% Y/Y; intermodal units were 349,088, down 8.1% Y/Y.
- Canadian railroads reported 74,498 carloads for the week, down 10%, and 68,865 intermodal units, down 7.6%; Mexican railroads reported 21,712 carloads, up 12.3%, and 16,477 intermodal units, up 7.7% Y/Y.
- Canadian Pacific (NYSE:CNI) traded higher after Ackman's Pershing Square reported new stake.
