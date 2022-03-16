U.S. railroads record 4.7% weekly decline in traffic

Mar. 16, 2022 4:01 PM ETCSX Corporation (CSX), CNI, UNPNSC, BIP, BIPCBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • The Association of American Railroads (AAR) has reported US rail traffic down 4.7% Y/Y to 496,134 carloads and intermodal units for the week ending Mar. 12, 2022.
  • Total carloads for the week were 232,388, up 0.9% while intermodal volume was 263,746 containers and trailers, down 9.1% Y/Y.
  • 4 of the 10 carload commodity groups posted an increase that included chemicals, up 5,958 carloads, to 35,933; nonmetallic minerals, up 1,339 carloads, to 30,466; and coal, up 485 carloads, to 64,589.
  • On the other side, grain were down 2,726 carloads, to 21,213; petroleum and petroleum products, down 1,374 carloads, to 10,005; and motor vehicles and parts, down 900 carloads, to 13,936.
  • North American rail volume for the week on 12 reporting U.S., Canadian and Mexican railroads totaled 328,598 carloads, down 1.2% Y/Y; intermodal units were 349,088, down 8.1% Y/Y.
  • Canadian railroads reported 74,498 carloads for the week, down 10%, and 68,865 intermodal units, down 7.6%; Mexican railroads reported 21,712 carloads, up 12.3%, and 16,477 intermodal units, up 7.7% Y/Y.
  • Canadian Pacific (NYSE:CNI) traded higher after Ackman's Pershing Square reported new stake.
  • Related tickers: Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B), CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX), Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP), Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC), and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP,BIPC)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.