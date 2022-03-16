Occidental must include vote on investor's climate proposal - Bloomberg

oil pumps on sunset

ssuaphoto/iStock via Getty Images

In a victory for climate activists, Occidental Petroleum (OXY -2.8%) must put a climate resolution proposed by the Follow This investor group to a shareholder vote in May, Bloomberg reports, citing a letter from the SEC.

While Occidental has said its goal would fully offset its carbon footprint by 2050, Follow This says the plan fails to align with the Paris Climate Agreement's requirements by lacking a commitment to reduce overall emissions in the medium term.

Occidental has established a "robust set of greenhouse gas targets to advance" its net-zero goals, the company tells Bloomberg.

SEC filings also showed Berkshire Hathaway increased its stake in Occidental Petro by another $1.5B last week.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.