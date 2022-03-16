In a victory for climate activists, Occidental Petroleum (OXY -2.8%) must put a climate resolution proposed by the Follow This investor group to a shareholder vote in May, Bloomberg reports, citing a letter from the SEC.

While Occidental has said its goal would fully offset its carbon footprint by 2050, Follow This says the plan fails to align with the Paris Climate Agreement's requirements by lacking a commitment to reduce overall emissions in the medium term.

Occidental has established a "robust set of greenhouse gas targets to advance" its net-zero goals, the company tells Bloomberg.

SEC filings also showed Berkshire Hathaway increased its stake in Occidental Petro by another $1.5B last week.