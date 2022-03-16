PagerDuty Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.04 beats by $0.02, revenue of $78.5M beats by $2.42M
Mar. 16, 2022 4:09 PM ET
- PagerDuty press release (NYSE:PD): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.04 beats by $0.02.
- Revenue of $78.5M (+32.4% Y/Y) beats by $2.42M.
- Financial Outlook Q1: Total revenue of $81.5 million - $83.5 million, representing a growth rate of 28% - 31% year over year; Non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.09 - $0.08 assuming approximately 87 million shares
- Financial Outlook FY 2023: Total revenue of $360.0 million - $366.0 million, representing a growth rate of 28% - 30% year over year; Non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.23 - $0.17 assuming approximately 88 million shares