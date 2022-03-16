Mondelēz announces redemption price for outstanding 0.625% notes

  • Mondelēz International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) announced the redemption price for its outstanding 0.625% notes due 2022.
  • The notes were issued pursuant to the indenture - dated as of Mar. 6, 2015 - by and between MDLZ and Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas, as trustee.
  • MDLZ will redeem the notes on Mar. 18.
  • The redemption price per $1K principal amount of the redeemed notes is $1K.
  • In addition to the redemption price, the redeeming holders of the notes will receive ~$1.34 in accrued interest per $1K principal amount of the redeemed notes.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.