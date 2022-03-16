Mondelēz announces redemption price for outstanding 0.625% notes
Mar. 16, 2022 4:09 PM ETMondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Mondelēz International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) announced the redemption price for its outstanding 0.625% notes due 2022.
- The notes were issued pursuant to the indenture - dated as of Mar. 6, 2015 - by and between MDLZ and Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas, as trustee.
- MDLZ will redeem the notes on Mar. 18.
- The redemption price per $1K principal amount of the redeemed notes is $1K.
- In addition to the redemption price, the redeeming holders of the notes will receive ~$1.34 in accrued interest per $1K principal amount of the redeemed notes.