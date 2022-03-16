Williams-Sonoma Non-GAAP EPS of $5.42 beats by $0.60, revenue of $2.5B misses by $80M

Mar. 16, 2022 4:17 PM ETWilliams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Williams-Sonoma press release (NYSE:WSM): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $5.42 beats by $0.60.
  • Revenue of $2.5B (+9.2% Y/Y) misses by $80M.
  • Q4 comparable brand revenue growth of 10.8% with 21.0% GAAP operating marginFY21 comparable brand revenue growth accelerates to 22.0%, a 39.0% 2YR comp
  • Shares +5%.
  • Outlook: "we are planning for our fiscal year 2022 financial performance to be in line with our long-term financial guidance of mid-to-high single digit annual net revenue growth, increasing revenues to $10 billion by fiscal year 2024, and operating margins relatively in-line with our fiscal year 2021 operating margin," the company statement.
