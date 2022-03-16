WD-40 CEO Garry Ridge to retire

Mar. 16, 2022 4:18 PM ETWD-40 Company (WDFC)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) said, as part of a planned leadership transition, Garry Ridge will retire as CEO on Aug. 31.
  • Steve Brass, who served as president and COO since 2019, has been appointed as Ridge's successor, effective Sept. 1.
  • Brass has also been appointed to serve on WDFC's board, effective Mar. 15.
  • Ridge will continue to serve as chairman of the board until WDFC's annual stockholder meeting on Dec. 13, when his term expires.
  • Thereafter, Ridge will be given with the honorary title of Chairman Emeritus.
  • Ridge will continue to serve as a strategic advisor to WDFC in a consulting capacity until Jun. 30, 2023.
  • The board intends to nominate Gregory Sandfort, who currently serves as WDFC's lead independent director, to serve as board chair, succeeding Ridge.
