Guess Non-GAAP EPS of $1.14 misses by $0.01, revenue of $799.93M misses by $5.99M
Mar. 16, 2022 4:19 PM ETGuess', Inc. (GES)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Guess press release (NYSE:GES): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.14 misses by $0.01.
- Revenue of $799.93M (+23.4% Y/Y) misses by $5.99M.
- Operating Margin of 15.7%
- Shares -5%.
- Outlook: "We expect revenues in the first quarter of fiscal 2023, assuming no meaningful COVID-related shutdowns, to be up in the low-teens versus the first quarter of fiscal 2022 mainly driven by last year’s temporary store closures, wholesale growth and positive store comps," the company statement.
FY 2023, revenues expected to be up in the low-single digits versus fiscal 2022 and operating margin to reach approximately 10.5%.