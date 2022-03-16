Yelp adds former Angi CEO to its board

Mar. 16, 2022 4:20 PM ETYelp Inc. (YELP)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor

Yelp Opens Its East Coast Headquarters In New York City

Spencer Platt/Getty Images News

  • Yelp (NYSE:YELP) has added former ANGI Homeservices and HomeAdvisor CEO Chris Terrill to its board.
  • That follows the decision by Brian Sharples to exit Yelp's board at the end of his current term on June 2.
  • Terrill helped build ANGI Homeservices (now Angi Inc.) into a multibillion-dollar public company by the time of his departure, Yelp notes.
  • “Chris brings extensive experience in building online marketplaces that connect consumers with local service professionals,” says Yelp co-founder/CEO Jeremy Stoppelman.
