Box outlines long-term targets; announces $150M stock buyback plan
Mar. 16, 2022 4:20 PM ETBox, Inc. (BOX)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Box (NYSE:BOX) has outlined its long-term financial model for the fiscal year ending January 31, 2025 during its virtual Financial Analyst Day event hosted today.
- The software firm expects combined revenue growth plus free cash flow margin in the range of 43%-44%, with revenue growth of 15%-17% Y/Y. Non-GAAP gross margin is seen at ~ 77%, while non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be in the range of 25%-28%.
- Dylan Smith, co-founder and CFO of Box, stated, "The profitable growth we delivered in FY22 demonstrates the strength of our underlying business model. Going forward, we expect to continue improving both our revenue growth rate and free cash flow margin, and anticipate generating a combined outcome of 43-44% in FY25.
- Additionally, Box announced a new stock repurchase authorization to buyback up to $150M of its outstanding Class A common stock over the next 12 months.