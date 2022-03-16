Guess ropes in Dennis Secor as interim CFO
- Guess (NYSE:GES) appointed Dennis Secor as interim CFO, effective Apr. 1.
- Secor succeeds Katie Anderson, who is stepping down to pursue another opportunity at a privately-held firm as CFO.
- Secor, a seasoned financial executive with significant experience in the apparel industry, previously served as GES CFO from 2006 to 2012.
- GES plans to begin a comprehensive search for a permanent CFO, with the assistance of an executive search firm.
- Under the terms of GES' deal with Secor, he will remain at the firm through Mar. 2023 while the search for a permanent CFO is conducted and to help provide an orderly transition.
- GES also reported Q4 results that missed Street estimates.