Guess ropes in Dennis Secor as interim CFO

Mar. 16, 2022 4:23 PM ETGuess', Inc. (GES)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Guess (NYSE:GES) appointed Dennis Secor as interim CFO, effective Apr. 1.
  • Secor succeeds Katie Anderson, who is stepping down to pursue another opportunity at a privately-held firm as CFO.
  • Secor, a seasoned financial executive with significant experience in the apparel industry, previously served as GES CFO from 2006 to 2012.
  • GES plans to begin a comprehensive search for a permanent CFO, with the assistance of an executive search firm.
  • Under the terms of GES' deal with Secor, he will remain at the firm through Mar. 2023 while the search for a permanent CFO is conducted and to help provide an orderly transition.
  • GES also reported Q4 results that missed Street estimates.
