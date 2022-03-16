MariMed sets 2022 guidance ahead of consensus after Q2 topline beat
Mar. 16, 2022 4:24 PM ETMariMed Inc. (MRMD)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Norwood, Massachusetts-based cannabis company, MariMed (OTCQX:MRMD) posted better than expected revenue for Q4 2021 on Wednesday and projected guidance ahead of estimates for this year after its annual revenue more than doubled in 2021.
- Fourth-quarter revenue rose ~52% YoY to $31.0M as revenue from retail dispensary operations and wholesale sales increased ~89% YoY and ~5% from a year ago. respectively. While quarterly gross profits jumped ~33% YoY, the adj. EBITDA slipped ~7% YoY to $8.3M as operating expenses nearly quadrupled to $14.3M.
- Full-year revenue rose ~139% YoY to $121.5M as revenue from retail dispensary operations and wholesale sales increased ~177% YoY and ~151% from 2020, respectively. While gross profit more than doubled to $66.3M in 2021, adj. EBITDA jumped ~144% YoY to $43.1M.
- “Our strict financial discipline combined with our outstanding operations give us confidence we will meet or beat our full-year financial guidance once again in 2022,” Chief Financial Officer Jon Levine remarked. A conference call on earnings is scheduled for Thursday at 8:00 a.m. EST.
- For 2022, MariMed (OTCQX:MRMD) projects $140M – $150M in revenue and $47M – $52M in adj. EBITDA. Currently, two Wall Street analysts estimate the company to record $139.7M in revenue for this year.