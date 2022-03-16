Forterra jumps after saying sale to Quikrete will close on or before March 22
Mar. 16, 2022 4:33 PM ETForterra, Inc. (FRTA)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Forterra Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) rose 4% in after hours trading after disclosing that all the conditions for its sale to Quikrete have been met and the deal will close on or before March 22.
- As of Wednesday, all condition to the closing of the merger are now satisfied and the parties expect the merger will close on or before the March 22 outside date under the merger agreement, FRTA said in an 8-K filing.
- The news comes after Forterra last month said it agreed to sell some assets to help address DOJ concerns on the Quickrete deal. Forterra agreed to a $24/share sale to Quickrete last February.