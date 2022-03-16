AIG names former GE exec John Rice to board
Mar. 16, 2022 4:38 PM ETAmerican International Group, Inc. (AIG)GEBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- American International Group (NYSE:AIG) has named John Rice, who retired from General Electric (NYSE:GE) in 2018, to its board.
- Rice served as vice chairman of GE and is the former president and CEO of the GE Global Growth Organization.
- "John has significant experience and expertise leading complex, global organizations, particularly in jurisdictions outside the United States, and will add unique and diverse insights to our board," said AIG (AIG) Chairman and CEO Peter Zaffino.
- Last September, AIG (AIG) added chairman to Zaffino's CEO role as Brian Duperreault retired