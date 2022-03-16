Guess expands share repurchase authorization by $100M

Mar. 16, 2022 4:47 PM ETGuess', Inc. (GES)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Guess (NYSE:GES) has expanded its share repurchase authorization by $100M, leaving a new capacity of $249M.
  • The company repurchased 2.3M shares of its common stock for $51M in Q422, leaving a capacity of $149M under its previously announced share repurchase program.
  • In connection with this expanded authorization, Guess plans to enter into an accelerated share repurchase arrangement with a financial institution under which it will repurchase $175M of its common stock.
  • GES also reported its Q4 results today that missed Street estimates and announced interim CFO
