Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) +1.2% post-market after providing Q1 adjusted earnings guidance of $5.85-$5.89/share, above Q4 adjusted EPS of $5.78 and the Q1 $5.05 analyst consensus estimate.

Steel Dynamics expects Q1 profitability from its steel operations will be "historically strong, but significantly lower than record [Q4] 2021 results, driven by lower earnings from the company's flat roll steel operations, as average expected flat roll pricing is expected to decline by more than 10%, more than offsetting anticipated higher shipments and lower average scrap prices."

Q1 earnings from the company's metals recycling operations are expected to be aligned with Q4 results, as improved metal margins offset modestly lower volume; Q1 earnings from steel fabrication operations are expected to nearly double record Q4 results, as significantly higher selling values and strong shipments more than offset marginally higher steel input costs.

Steel Dynamics set full-year records in 2021 for operating income, net income, net sales, steel shipments and steel fabrication shipments.