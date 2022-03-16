Athenex implements cost saving measures as liquidity dries up

  • Buffalo, New York-based biotech Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) said on Wednesday that the company is implementing cost-cutting measures and monetization of non-core assets to extend the cash runway this year. Following the announcement, Athenex (ATNX) shares lost ~7% in the post-market.
  • With Q4 2021 financials, Athenex (ATNX) reported $61.9M in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash along with short-term investments as of 2021 year-end, indicating a ~73% YoY decline from the prior year.
  • While quarterly revenue added ~8% YoY in Q4 2021 to reach $21.8M, full-year revenue slipped ~12% YoY to $92.3M amid COVID-driven supply chain disruptions and COVID-related non-recurring sales in 2020.
  • Net loss attributable to Athenex (ATNX) more than doubled in Q4 2021 to $104.4M, while annual net loss climbed ~37% YoY to $199.8M driven by $67.7M of goodwill impairment.
  • For 2022, the company projects 15 – 20% YoY growth in product sales compared to ~9% YoY growth in 2021. Wall Street forecasts Athenex (ATNX) to report $136.0M in revenue for this year, indicating ~8% YoY growth.
