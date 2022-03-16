Lennar Non-GAAP EPS of $2.70 beats by $0.12, revenue of $6.2B beats by $10M
Mar. 16, 2022 4:51 PM ETLennar Corporation (LEN)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Lennar press release (NYSE:LEN): FQ1 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.70 beats by $0.12.
- Revenue of $6.2B (+16.3% Y/Y) beats by $10M.
- Shares +3.25%.
- Deliveries increased 2% to 12,538 homes.
- New orders increased 1% to 15,747 homes; new orders dollar value increased 19% to $7.8 billion.
- Backlog increased 24% to 27,335 homes; backlog dollar value increased 43% to $13.6 billion.
- Homebuilding operating earnings increased to $1.1 billion, compared to operating earnings of $0.8 billion.
- Gross margin on home sales improved 190 basis points to 26.9%.
- Net margin on home sales improved 280 bps to 19.4%.
- 2022 Guidance: Deliveries About 68,000, Average Sales Price $470,000 - $475,000, Gross Margin % on Home Sales 27.25% - 28.0%, Financial Services Operating Earnings $440 million - $450 million.