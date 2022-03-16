Euro energy traders ask for liquidity from governments to "buffer" margin calls
- In a letter dated March 8, the European Federation of Energy Traders requested liquidity support from governments to "buffer the impact of clearing houses margin calls."
- The letter included an example, "an energy producer who hedges large volumes of gas and power via exchanges had to pay an initial margin of EUR 1b in summer 2021, had seen its margin requirements increase to EUR 4bn by October 2021 and ultimately to EUR 6bn in March 2022."
- The example of a prudent energy producer, locking in future prices through derivatives, could garner public support for the Federation's request; however, following the end of Equinor's (NYSE:EQNR) gas hedging program several years ago, none of the major energy producers in Europe hedge upstream production.
- A parallel crisis on the London Metals Exchange points to relatively imprudent use of derivatives by market participants, the sort of imprudence that is unlikely to garner public support.
- The outcome of the request for government funds is of some significance to equity investors; however it raises the broader question of how derivative impacts will flow through financial statements in Q1.
- Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) recently raised debt from Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) at 10% to finance derivative margin calls; the company plans to sell coal in coming months, they used derivatives to lock in a price, and as the market went higher, the derivatives required Peabody (BTU) to post collateral -- shares fell 10%+ when the margin call was announced, and the dynamic is now well understood by the market.
- Shell (NYSE:SHEL) does not produce the gas that feeds its Gulf Coast LNG offtake, so Shell (SHEL) has historically used derivatives to offset a structural short gas position; the Company sells a majority of that LNG on oil-price linked contracts, and has historically used derivatives to offset the structural long oil position --- depending on quarter end US natural gas and oil prices, Shell (SHEL) may need to post record collateral in Q1.
- The letter alludes to potentially serious issues for energy traders in Europe, and equity investors will need to remain focused on potential winners and losers from the fallout as Q1 results near for traders like Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF) .