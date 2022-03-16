U.S. home builder Lennar's (NYSE:LEN) shares rise as much as 4% in afterhours trading, Wednesday, after the company posted strong first-quarter results and lifted 2022 output guidance.

"The housing industry continues to exhibit strong demand, outweighing supply, and we are confident that we will continue to generate solid growth and enhance our current market position," said Executive Chairman Stuart Miller. "For 2022, we are increasing our guidance on both deliveries and gross margin," he highlighted.

At a time when supply chains are broadly disrupted, the company still expects to deliver 68K homes this year compared with 67K in the previous period. Homebuilding gross margins are anticipated to be 27.25% to 28.0%, up from 27.0% to 27.5% in the same period a year ago.

Sees financial services operating earnings at $90M-100M in Q2 vs. $90.79M in Q1.

Q1 homebuilding revenue of $5.75B jumped from $4.94B in the year-ago quarter. Meanwhile, financial services revenue of $176.7M dropped from $244.06M in Q1 2021.

Homebuilding operating earnings were $1.10B in Q1, up from $833.18M in Q1 2021.

Q1 EBIT of $736.51M vs. $1.39B in Q1 a year ago.

Conference call on March 17 at 11:00 a.m. ET.

Earlier, Lennar Q1 EPS of $2.70 topped the $2.58 consensus and rose from $2.04 in Q1 2021.