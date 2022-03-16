AstraZeneca and Merck's Lynparza shows survival benefit in early breast cancer

Mar. 16, 2022 5:00 PM ETMerck & Co., Inc. (MRK), AZNBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Breast cancer 3d rendering illustration. Woman holding her breast with both hands and magnified sarcoma or carcinoma tumor or cell. Medical, healthcare, medicine, disease concept.

libre de droit/iStock via Getty Images

  • Additional results from a phase 3 trial demonstrated a statistically significant improvement in overall survival compared to placebo in patients taking AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) and Merck's (NYSE:MRK) Lynparza (olaparib).
  • Results showed that Lynparza reduced the risk of death by 32% versus placebo and improved the three-year survival rate to 92.8% compared to 89.1% for those on placebo.
  • The OlympiA study enrolled patients with germline BRCA-mutated (gBRCAm) high-risk human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-negative early breast cancer who had completed local treatment and standard neoadjuvant or adjuvant chemotherapy.
  • Earlier in March, the U.S. FDA granted an additional indication for Lynparza in a type of early-stage breast cancer.
