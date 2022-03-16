AstraZeneca and Merck's Lynparza shows survival benefit in early breast cancer
Mar. 16, 2022 5:00 PM ETMerck & Co., Inc. (MRK), AZNBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Additional results from a phase 3 trial demonstrated a statistically significant improvement in overall survival compared to placebo in patients taking AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) and Merck's (NYSE:MRK) Lynparza (olaparib).
- Results showed that Lynparza reduced the risk of death by 32% versus placebo and improved the three-year survival rate to 92.8% compared to 89.1% for those on placebo.
- The OlympiA study enrolled patients with germline BRCA-mutated (gBRCAm) high-risk human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-negative early breast cancer who had completed local treatment and standard neoadjuvant or adjuvant chemotherapy.
- Earlier in March, the U.S. FDA granted an additional indication for Lynparza in a type of early-stage breast cancer.